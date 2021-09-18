Surat police summons BJP MLA’s son over seizure of chemicals used to make biodiesel

Surat police on Saturday summoned Ranchhod Ahir, son of BJP MLA from Anjar Vasanbhai Ahir, in connection with the seizure of 19,000 litres of base oil and other chemicals used to make biodiesel worth Rs 9.31 lakh which was allegedly stocked illegally in a godown in Pandesara.

According to police, the godown owner told them that they bought the base oil from a firm owned by Ranchhod Ahir and his four partners.

The Surat police have summoned Ranchhod and his four partners to come to Surat within seven days with necessary documents.

On September 10, Pandesara police accompanied by Economic Offence Wing officials of Surat police and Forensic Science Laboratory carried out a raid in the godown of Hariom traders at Pandesara GIDC.

According to police, 19,000 litres of base oil and other chemicals used for biodiesel worth Rs. 9.31 lakh were seized from the godown.

The FSL officials took samples from the spot, which also include biodiesel products for laboratory tests. The police also found bills of delivery from Arihant trading company at Gandhidham from the spot. The police had also seized a tanker, open jeep, a car and 23 barrels used for transporting biodiesel.

An offence was registered under IPC sections 285, 114 and the relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act and Explosives Act.

The investigations of the biodiesel case had been handed over to the Economic cell of Surat city police.

The officials of Economic Cell on September 16 arrested the firm owner, Manish Rao alias Marwadi, a resident of Avirbhav society in Pandesara. On questioning, Manish disclosed that he had brought base oil from Arihant enterprise in Gandhidham.

Assistant Commissioner of Police V K Parmar said, “We have sent our team to Arihant enterprise at Gandhidham and firm owners were not present. We learnt that the firm is run by five partners identified as Ranchhod Ahir, son of BJP MLA from Anjar seat in Kutch Vasanbhai Ahir, Bhavesh Sheth, Shambhu Shamji Jaru, Neerav Mehta and Ramesh Hubbal, We have summoned them to record their statements.”

He added, “On further interrogation, Marwadi disclosed that he also gets base oil from other suppliers in Mumbai and other parts of Gujarat. Manish Marwadi is the biggest supplier of biodiesel in Surat and its rural areas. He also said that some chemicals are mixed into the base oil to make biodiesel which is sold in the black market. We have given seven day time to the Arithan Enterprise owners to come to Surat with all necessary documents.”