Surat police intensifies patrolling after Grishma Vekariya’s murder

Days after the murder of 21-year-old Grishma Vekariya, Surat police personnel have intensified patrolling in the city.

Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar told The Sunday Express , “Earlier I was personally taking rounds in a private vehicle in different areas in the city, but now I have started making rounds in the official vehicle and with the police staff with me.

“Even I have instructed city police teams to remain on the roads and carry out vehicle checking and foot patrolling. The purpose is to make police visible to public and criminals. With such an attempt, the public will feel safe,” the police commissioner added.

Grishma, a resident of the Pasodara area in Kamrej, was brutally killed on February 12 after she allegedly rejected the accused Fenil Goyani’s proposal for a relationship.

Grishma’s brother Dhruv and uncle Subhashbhai Vekariya were also injured by Goyani as they were trying to save her.

Following the murder, several social organizations had handed over memorandum to Tomar demanding strict action against the accused, and banners demanding resignation of Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi was found at different locations in the city.

Several political leaders including state BJP president C R Paatil, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Sukhram Rathva of Congress, AAP state president Gopal Italia had visited the family of Grishma.

After the incident, the police commissioner had called a meeting with all the police officers from the rank of inspector and ordered them to be visible on road and intensify foot patrolling, vehicle patrolling, vehicle checking in the city.

Two days ago, the Surat police commissioner had also issued a notification banning the youths (except students), seating and loitering outside in 50 meter areas of schools, colleges and tuition classes in

the city.

On Friday and Saturday, police had carried out checking outside the schools, colleges and arrested 37 youths who were found loitering outside the institutions.

Apart from this, in a weeklong drive, 93 youths were arrested for allegedly being in possession of knives and sharp weapons.

Police have also shut down illegally run 79 couple boxes in the city. A total of 13,599 vehicles were checked and 440 cases were registered under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act .