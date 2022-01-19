Surat: Police constable in ACB net for taking Rs 20,000 bribe on behalf of colleague, officers hunt for main accused

The Surat Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday arrested a police constable red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person for not registering a case against him. The agency informed the main accused, also a police constable, is still at large.

The ACB said police constable Ajaz Hussain Juneja, serving with Umra police station in Surat, called a person and told him that they have received an application against him in an incident of alleged financial fraud.

Ajaz demanded Rs 20,000 for not registering a criminal case against him. The person then contacted ACB and lodged a complaint in this connection on Tuesday evening.

Acting on the complaint, ACB police inspector A K Chauhan laid a trap on the main road near Jamnagar police station. Sources said that on behalf of Ajaz, his colleague, police constable Amit Rabari, turned up at the spot and took the bribe amount of Rs 20,000. The complainant talked to Ajaz from Amit’s phone and took confirmation before handing over the bribe amount.

The ACB officers, who were under watch in plain clothes, caught Rabari with the bribe amount. They then reached Jamnagar police station but found Ajaz missing.

Assistant Director of Surat ACB Nirav Gohil said, “The main accused in the complaint Ajaz Juneja is still absconding. Ajaz had gone missing from his duties without informing his superior authority. Amit accepted the bribe amount on behalf of his colleague Ajaz. We suspect that Ajaz and Amit worked together and carried out corrupt practices on duty.”