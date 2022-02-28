Surat: Police catches 38-yr-old man, minor with pistol and knife at checkpoint

A 38-year-old man was arrested and a 16-year old boy was sent to a juvenile home after police in Surat recovered a country-made pistol and a knife from the teenager’s bag at a vehicle checking point.

They were travelling in a two-wheeler when they were stopped by cops at Soham circle in Khatodara area, who were acting on a tip-off and asked for licence and registration, which the accused duo failed to produce.

Cops started searching the bag the minor was carrying which led to the discovery of the pistol and the knife. The man, who was later identified as Javid Shaikh, tried to flee the spot but was caught by cops and later booked under the Arms Act. Section 25(1)(b).

The minor, who dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic and fell into bad company, was sent to a Children’s observation home at Katargam.

Khatodara police sub-inspector R S Patel said, “We suspected the statements the minor gave when questioned. This led us to check the bag which the minor was holding tightly, this led to the recovery of a country-made pistol and a sharp knife.”

Patel said the minor’s father works in a textile unit and he was studying in a private school in class 8 but left his studies in 2021.

“The adult Javid Shaikh is a petty criminal and had been caught by police before. During interrogation, they confessed that they got a country-made pistol from a person named Rajveer Singh Kripal Singh of Udhna area. Both the minor and adult were on their way to sell the firearm at Rs.5,000,” he added.