Saturday, August 20, 2022

‘CDR scam’: Delhi police arrest Surat cop

Delhi police had recently busted a racket selling CDR to people, and arrested one Pawan Kumar (22), a resident of Palam village in Delhi, who ran a detective agency.

Assistant head constable of Surat police, Vipul Koradia.(Express Photo)

Delhi police recently arrested an assistant head constable of Surat police for his alleged involvement with a gang that supplied Call Data Records (CDR) of people to others in an unauthorized manner.

Deputy commissioner of police Surat (Zone 1) Sajansinh Parmar suspended the police constable, identified as Vipul Ranchodbhai Koradia, Friday evening. Police sources said the accused hacked the email id and password of deputy commissioner of police Surat (Zone 2) to get the CDR from mobile phone companies.

Delhi police had recently busted a racket selling CDR to people, and arrested one Pawan Kumar (22), a resident of Palam village in Delhi, who ran a detective agency. The police had registered a case under Sections 409, 420, 464 and 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused at Samaipur Badli police station in Delhi on August 8.

Sources said that during interrogation, the police learnt about the involvement of one Mitesh Shah, who runs a detective agency in Surat. The police picked up Mitesh Shah and through him they came to know about the role of the assistant head constable of Surat police, Vipul Koradia, who was posted at the Kapodara police station.

A Delhi police team came down to Surat on August 13, but found that Koradia has been on leave for the last couple of months.

The team accompanied by Kapodara police raided Koradia’s house and caught him. During preliminary interrogation, Koradia is learnt to have said that he used the office computer of his friend Santosh alias Arjun Lokde for such work. The police have taken both the accused to Delhi.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Parmar said: “The CDR recovered by Delhi police from the possession of Pawan Kumar was provided by Surat police assistant head constable Vipul Koradia, through his friend Mitesh Shah. Koradia hacked the email and password of the deputy commissioner of police Zone 2 and sent a request to the mobile phone company to get a CDR of the number mentioned in the request. Koradia had used his friend Santosh Lokde’s office computer to get a CDR copy on pen drive, which he handed to Mitesh Shah, who, in turn, sent it to Pawan Kumar. The gang arrested by Delhi police used to charge a hefty amount from people who demanded such CDR in an unauthorized way.”

He further said, “We have suspended him after his arrest by Delhi police. We will also initiate departmental inquiry against him… if he is found doing such activities, strict legal action will be taken by Surat police.”

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 07:43:20 pm
