Surat: National powerlifting championship starts ; over 300 participate

Over 300 athletes from across the country are participating in the three-day national powerlifting championship that began in Surat on Thursday, with transgender category being included for the first time.

The highest number of participants are from Gujarat with over 100 of them, including 60 from Surat, which is the hosting the event for the first time. Punjab follows with second highest number of participants.

Being held by the Indian Powerlifting Federation, the event has introduced the third category of transgender this time. Talking to The Indian Express, federation member Faizan Patel said, “We have one transgender contestant from Surat and are awaiting a few from other states as well. This event in Surat will encourage powerlifters from Gujarat.”

Transgender participant from Surat, Anchal Jariwala, who is also a dancer, said, “I was 16 years old when I left home after my family found that I’m a transgender. I stayed with other transgender and got training.”

Jariwala who studied till Class 10 and alleged discrimination saying she was denied admission in schools later, added, “I started training in powerlifting from Abkar Shaikh of Surat who is a national gold medalist. This is for the first time I am participating in the event and am hoping to win a medal. I want to motivate others in my community…”

Among other participants are Komal Varma (37) from Surat who is a mother of two. Komal Verma said, “I started powerlifting training from Rishi Raje of Surat and won two medals in state-level championship. This is the first time I’m taking part in national championship. I have full support from my husband who works in railways as well as my in-laws and children. Every day I spend three hours practising and I am hopeful that I will win medals.”