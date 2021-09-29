Surat Municipal School board gets new chief

Two months after the election of Surat Municipal School board, the BJP unit of Surat Tuesday declared Dhanesh Shah as its chairman and Swati Sosa as vice-chairman. The election to the board was conducted on July 25. Of the 15 members, 10 BJP candidates won the election, while one independent candidate also won with the support of BJP. An AAP candidate was also elected. Three members are nominated by the government.

BJP Surat city president Niranjan Janjmera, Surat Mayor Hemali Boghawala and other BJP leaders reached the SMSB administrative building and announced the names of Shah and Sosa. The board takes care of around 320 schools with 1.50 lakh students studying in Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, English, Marathi, Telgu and Odiya mediums from classes 1-8.

Sosa was BJP councillor from Ward no. 7 in Katargam from of 2010 to 2015, while Shah runs a business. “My first step is to understand the working style of SMSB. My future plan would be to focus on the quality of the education,” Sosa told The Indian Express.