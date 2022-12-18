Surat Municipal Corporation to build 2 water treatment plants for Hazira industries

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to develop sewage treatment and tertiary treatments plant to supply up to 250 million litres per day (MLD) treated water to the water-based multinational companies at Hazira.

District Collector Ayush Oak Friday handed over 2.64 square metres of government land in Asarma and Malgama villages to the town planning department of Surat for the same. According to an official SMC release, the tertiary treatment plant will have a capacity of 300 MLD. SMC will generate an additional annual income of Rs 250 crore with the supplied water.

“We have taken possession of the land at Asarma and Malgama villages from the district collector. Now, our work will be carried out in full phase. We will develop TTP at Asarma and STP at Malgama. Currently, we are supplying 500 TDS (total dissolved solids) water to the industries in Pandesara and Sachin. In our earlier meeting with the industry leaders of Hazira, they had demanded 100 TDS water. We will plan accordingly. The cost of the entire project is not calculated yet but we are working on it. The cost will be borne by SMC as well as the state government,” said SMC Executive Engineer Ketan Desai.

So far, the companies in the Hazira industrial cluster were getting water from the Singanpore weir-cum-causeway and direct supply by the Ukai dam authorities. The Surat region irrigation department takes care of the water demand from 16 multinational companies, including the likes of NTPC, ONGC, IOC, Reliance industries, AM/NS, Shell energy, L&T, GSEG and Adani Wilmar, in Hazira.

During the current financial year, the companies have demanded 115.62 MLD water for industrial use and 2.72 water for drinking purposes at Rs 37.96 per 1,000 litres.

With rising demand for treated water from the multinational companies in the area, SMC officials identified two plots—one at Asarma and Malgama and put forth a proposal to the state government to get the land through the Surat district collector.

The plan has been formulated on the lines of the state government’s ‘Treated Wastewater Recycle Reuse Policy in 2018’ so that potable water can be saved from being used by the industries.

SMC has already built three Tertiary Treatment Plants (TTP)—two in Bamroli (having a cumulative capacity to produce 75 MLD) and another in Dindoli (40 MLD).