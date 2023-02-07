Surat Municipal Corporation approves final budget of Rs 7,848 crore for 2023-24

The standing committee chairman of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Paresh Patel on Tuesday approved the civic body’s final budget of Rs 7,848 crore for 2023-24 with an increase of Rs 141 crore against the draft budget of Rs 7,707 crore proposed by the SMC commissioner. Last year’s final SMC budget was worth Rs 7,200 crore.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agrawal had on January 31 proposed a draft budget with an increase of Rs 307 crore. The proposal was sent to the standing committee for approval. Patel then revised the hike to Rs 141 crore after carrying out meetings with different department heads.

Giving details about the final budget, Patel said, “This year there is a hike of around 40 per cent to carry out development works. The property tax and other taxes in SMC are the lowest in comparison to other municipal corporations in the state.”

While Rs 49 crore had been reduced in revenue expenses, Rs 190 crore had been increased in capital expenses. With a rise of Rs 138 crore, the total capital income is estimated to be Rs 3,114 crore. The total revenue income of 2022-23 till February 6 was Rs 3,020 crore.

Patel added, “In 2022, we built four hospitals with 50-bed facilities in Rander zone, North zone and Limbayat zone on experiment bases and over 1 lakh patients have taken treatment while over 1 lakh laboratory tests are done with low rates in these new hospitals. With good results, we have decided to build another five hospitals this year in other zones. We have also decided to upgrade the Maskati hospital of the SMC from 50 beds to 120 beds. We are coming up with 19 new health centres in the city at a cost of over Rs 28 crore and this will add to the existing 60 health centres.”

“No interest will be charged for residential properties whose bills are to be paid since 2021. There are over 3.03 lakh residential properties, while 83,342 commercial properties had to pay 50 per cent reduction in interest. A condition has been laid that they should pay it before March 31, 2023. The SMC has not increased property taxes for 14 years and Surat has the lowest property tax rates in comparison to other municipal corporations in the state.”

Patel further said, “We have increased Rs 2 in property tax on properties having a carpet area of 100 sq m and there are around 15.50 lakh residential properties in Surat, while there is no increase in property taxes for residential properties (17.50 lakh residential properties) having carpet area below 100 sq m.”

“We have increased Rs 141 crore in the proposed draft budget and the final budget for the period of 2023-24 will be Rs 7,848 crores with revenue expense of Rs 4,138.28 crore and capital expense of Rs 3,709.72 crore,” he said.