Surat Municipal Corporation budget at Rs 7,707 cr; user charges, property tax to go up

The Surat Municipal Corporation has proposed a hike in property tax and user charges to increase its tax revenue by Rs 307 crore in its draft budget of Rs 7,707 crore presented for 2023-’24, the highest so far for the civic body.

Municipal commissioner Shalini Agrawal on Tuesday presented the draft budget with majority spending proposed on capital expenditure projects. The previous budget of the SMC was Rs 7,200 crore.

The revenue income of 2023-’24 is estimated at Rs 4,540 crore (Rs 3,885 crore in 2022-’23), while revenue expense is at Rs 4,188 crore (Rs 4,055 crore in 2022-’23) with capital expenditure of Rs 3,519 crore (Rs 2,601 crore in previous year).

A major share in expenses of Rs 2,102 crore goes for the salaries and pension of SMC staff. Focus will be on the development of newly added areas, for which the SMC will spend Rs 3,878 crore. A provision of Rs 1,400 crore has been made to make world class infrastructure in the city.

In an attempt to make Surat self-reliant, the SMC will generate revenue of Rs 4,540 crore, which is Rs 655 crore more than previous budget. There is three per cent rise in the total revenue expenses and over Rs 2,500 crore of revenue income will be through own source. Development projects of Rs 2,000 crore will be completed.

The surplus tax revenue of Rs 307 crore is through a 30 per cent increase in property taxes of both residential and non-residential properties and a 25 per cent increase in user charges, water and drainage charges, solid waste charges and streetlight charges. A hike of Rs 4 per square metre has been proposed for residential properties and Rs 10 for non-residential properties.

SMC commissioner Shalini Agrawal said, “It is a reformative budget, which will help carry forward development projects with rise in the revenue income and reduction in the revenue expenses… A provision of Rs 200 crore has been for the iconic administrative building, total expenses of which is Rs 1,344 crore, and Rs 122 crore for sea-phase development. An amount of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for Regional Science and Kids centre and Rs 600 crore for Tapi river cleaning project…”

A fund of Rs 60.66 crore will be spent for 13 MegaWatt Solar power plants and Rs 50 crores for 6.3 Mega Watt wind power plant. Around 188 e-vehicles will be purchased for door-to-door garbage collection at Rs 46 crore.

An amount of Rs 650 crore will be spent to improve Suman Schools and 36 new school buildings will be constructed. For the health sector, Rs 550 crore has been kept aside that includes fund to build 40 urban health and wellness centres, dialysis centres in four hospitals as well as chemotherapy centres.

A new 160 MLD water treatment plant worth Rs 121.07 crore will be set up at Ugat area in Surat, while three new underground water tanks and six overhead water tanks at Rs 82.33 crore will be built.

Under the PMAY scheme, 6,339 houses will be constructed in the next few months at Rs 619.28 crore, while 7,911 EWS houses will be built at Rs 613.19 crore in 2023-’24.

Under Green Surat, Clean Surat and Safe Surat, one million trees will be planted alongwith green fencing in the SMC open plots. Under PPP (Public Private Partnership), policy 25 existing gardens will be developed and six new gardens and lake gardens will be developed.

Six new fire stations will be developed after which Surat will have 30 fire stations, the highest number in the state. To check stray cattle menace, two cattle pounds will be set up at Rs 7.17 crore.

Talking to The Indian Express, Agrawal said, “This budget is for the development of common people… During the last delimitation, 27 villages and two Nagar palika areas got merged with the SMC. This surplus budget will provide additional funds for development projects.”

SMC leader of Opposition and AAP councillor Dharmesh Bhanderi said, “The SMC has failed to get the grant from the state government against Octroi which was abolished in 2006… Now to carry out development projects, the SMC has increased taxes… The burden has been put on the shoulders of people.”