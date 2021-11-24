Surat: Mob lynches 20-year-old man suspecting him to be a thief, 7 held

A group of around 15 people allegedly tied a 20-year-old youth to an electric pole and thrashed him to death in Surat on Wednesday morning, suspecting him to be a thief.

The deceased, identified as Samadhan Koli (20), hails from Maharashtra and had come to Gujarat to work. The police arrested seven accused, who hail from different districts in Uttar Pradesh and works in textiles factories in Sachin GIDC, Surat.

Police sources said the deceased was a resident of Jetpur village in Amalner Taluka, Maharashtra, who had come to Gujarat and started working in a brick kiln firm in Vyara in Tapi district. He was staying at the site where he works.

The police said on Tuesday evening, Koli left his workplace and came down to Surat for some work. On Wednesday early morning at around 4 am, he knocked on the door of a house in the labour colony at Shri Ramnagar at Gujarat Housing Board in Sachin.

The hoouseowner, Shiva Gagaram Paal, opened the door and suspected Koli to be a thief. He immediately intimated the neighbours. Soon, people gathered and caught hold of Koli and beat him severely with wooden sticks, fists, kicks after tieing him to an electric pole, said the police.

Meanwhile, a local intimated the incident to the police control room. Sachin police staff rushed to the spot and found blood coming out of the mouth and other parts of the body of the youth, who was dead.

The police took charge of the body and found his mobile phone. They called up his cousin’s brother Rahul Ahire, a resident of Sachin slums board, who identified the deceased youth as Samadhan Koli. The body was sent to SMIMER hospital for postmortem.

Rahul Ahire, a textile worker by profession and a resident of Sachin slums board, lodged a complaint with Sachin police station on Wednesday morning. Police registered offence under IPC sections 302, 342, 143, 147,148, 149 against a group of residents of Shri Ramnagar society.

The police on Wednesday afternoon arrested Pappu Verma, Devraj Vishwakarma, Sunil Prasad, Surender Mohanto, Laxmimadhav Mohanti, Subodh Singh, and Shiva Paal, all residents of Shri Ramnagar, GHB in Sachin GIDC and natives of different districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Sachin police inspector K B Zala said, “Samadhan Koli hails from Maharashtra and earlier he use to work as a farmer in his own field at his native place with his elder brother Roshan Koli. We suspect that on Tuesday night, he left his workplace in Vyara to reach to his cousin brother Rahul’s house in Sachin slums board, but he might have lost his way and had knocked door of a wrong person house who suspected him to be a thief. We have arrested seven persons and are identifying others involved in murder offence.”