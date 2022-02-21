Minor girl raped and murdered by two youths in Surat

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her two neighbours in Surat district on Sunday evening.

Police sources said the girl’s parents, both daily wagers, were not at home at the time of the incident. On Sunday afternoon, police said, two youths from the same building found her alone with her seven-year-old brother. The youth then took her to their room, where they allegedly raped and strangulated her. The accused later locked the room and fled.

Police said that the incident came to light when the girl’s parents returned home and found their daughter missing. When they inquired with other families residing in the building, one of the residents heard a girl screaming from inside a locked rooms. They broke open the door and found the girl lying on the floor.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

A police official said the accused have been caught and are being questioned. “We have rounded up two suspected youth involved in the incident and are questioning them. Both of them were living in the same room where the girl was found. The victim’s parents were working during day time when the incident had taken place. The accused are also resident of the same building. There are ten families who reside in the same building,” he said.