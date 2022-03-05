Surat merchant held on cheating charge for seeking cash ‘for BJP’

A textile merchant who allegedly demanded, via WhatsApp and text messages, the Surat textile market’s 1,033 shopkeepers should pay Rs1 lakh each to the BJP was arrested on the complaint of the party’s city president on Saturday.

Dinesh Rathod, 36, allegedly messaged the shopkeepers asking them to pay Rs 5 lakh each towards the market’s lease amount and deposit it as two cheques—one for Rs 4 lakh (in the market’s name) and the other for Rs 1 lakh for the ruling BJP. He was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 500 (defamation).

A translation of the merchant’s alleged WhatsApp message, attached with the police complaint filed by former mayor Niranjan Janjhmera, reads thus: It is a humble request to each shopkeeper to deposit the market lease amount of Rs 5 lakh by March 5. The payment should be done in two cheques, one of Rs 4 lakh which should be in the name of the Surat textile market and another of Rs 1 lakh for the BJP (eligible for income tax deduction). My request is, all of you submit these cheques at the earliest to the market office. Contact me for further details, Dinesh Rathod, member of the Surat Textile Market Cooperative Shops and Warehouse Society Ltd.

An office-bearer of the society, on the condition of anonymity, said the municipal corporation had around 50 years ago leased land for the textile market for 99 years with a condition that the lease amount would be revised after 50 years. In 2018 the corporation revised the amount to Rs 127 crore. The market association then cut a deal with the corporation, asked the amount be revised and requested installment options to pay it, he said.

The society had already written to all the shopkeepers asking each of them to pay it Rs 5 lakh as a part payment of Rs 10 lakh towards the total lease amount to be deposited at the corporation. Rathod, the accused, is also an office-bearer of the society.

Sub-inspector P Y Chitte of the Salabatpura police station said the investigation was underway.