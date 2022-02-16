Surat man slits married sister’s throat over suspicion of affair

A 22-year-old man at Kamrej in Gujarat’s Surat district has allegedly slit the throat of his married sister who he thought was having an affair. Police said they had arrested the youth on Wednesday and that the woman was in hospital but out of danger.

According to the police, Karan Vasava used a sickle to attack his 25-year-old sister during an argument over her alleged affair on Monday. She managed to seek her neighbours’ help and they took her to a local hospital.

While Karan, a farm hand, had been staying with his sister for the past five months, her husband and two children had gone to visit his sister in the neighbouring Kathor village ten days before, the police said. On being informed by Ghaludi sarpanch Sitaben Vasava, the victim’s husband came and shifted her to the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research hospital on the local doctors’ advice.

Karan was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code based on his brother-in-law’s complaint. “We have arrested the accused and started a probe to collect evidence,” said Kamrej police inspector MM Gilatar.

This is the second incident of a woman’s throat being slit in the same police station limits in the past five days. A 21-year-old woman, Grishma Vekariya, was killed in front of her family members in broad daylight in Pasodara on February 12, allegedly by Fenil Goyani after she rejected his marriage proposal.