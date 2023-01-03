scorecardresearch
Man riding motorbike killed in Surat as kite string slits his neck

Police said the man, a resident of Navagam in Kamrej, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead late on Monday night.

Balwant Patel was returning home on his motorbike after work when the kite string struck his throat at Sahkarnagar. (Express File Photo by Abhinav Saha)
A man riding a motorbike was killed in Gujarat’s Surat late on Monday after the string of a kite slit his neck, days ahead of the Uttarayan kite flying festival, police said.

According to officers, Balwant Patel, 52, a resident of Navagam in Kamrej, was returning home on his motorbike after work on Monday evening when the kite string struck his throat at Sahkarnagar. Patel worked at a diamond industrial estate in the Laskana area in Kamrej.

Police said he sustained severe injuries on the throat and neck area, but managed to stop the bike and was rushed to a nearby private hospital by passersby. He was later shifted to the government hospital in Kamrej, but was declared dead late on Monday night.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Kamrej police station Hemant Parmar said, “We have registered an offence on an accidental death complaint. The kite string was sharp. The deceased was working at a power loom factory at the diamond industrial state in Laskana.”

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 14:22 IST
