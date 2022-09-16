Surat man held for ‘strangulating wife to death’

Surat police Thursday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly strangulating his wife to death.

According to police, the incident happened on September 13 when the accused, Prakash Vasava (34), a resident of Bombay colony in the Adajan area, allegedly strangulated his while Usha Vasava (32) following a quarrel. The couple has three children and Usha works as a domestic help while Prakash is currently unemployed.

Police said a quarrel erupted between the couple on September 13 when Prakash demanded his wife to prepare food while she was taking rest. The next morning, Prakash informed police about his wife’s death and the Rander police sent to the body to New civil hospital for post-mortem. “On Wednesday evening, the post-mortem report arrived which cited the cause of death as strangulation. The accused went missing Wednesday and even his mobile phone was switched off,” said Crime branch police inspector L D Vaghadia. On Thursday afternoon, the crime branch officials got a tip off that Prakash had reached his house from where he was arrested.