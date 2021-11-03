Surat man held for pushing son to death from bridge, cooking up ‘selfie’ story

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly pushing his 12-year-old son to death from Makkai bridge in Nanpura area in Surat and informing police that the boy fell into the river while taking a selfie.

According to police, the boy, Zakir Shaikh, accompanied his father Saeed Shaikh to the Makkai bridge over Tapi river on October 31. Later, Saeed shouted for help saying that his son fell into the river and passersby informed the fire department and police.

After a search, fire personnel recovered the body of the boy and handed it over to Rander police station. Saeed told police that Zakir fell down while taking a selfie on his mobile phone, sitting on the railing of the bridge. Rander police lodged a case of accidental death and started a probe.

In his statements, Saeed mentioned that he was separated from his wife Hina alias Parveen Shaikh (35) and the couple has two children Sakir (14) and Zakir (12). Heena was staying with her parents at her native place in Buldhana district in Maharashtra with Zakir while Sakir was staying with his father in Kosad. When police called up Hina, she mentioned that Saeed might have killed her son.

On Tuesday night, Hina lodged a complaint of murder against Saeed, following which police interrogated Saeed again who confessed to have pushed his son to death. Saeed was arrested on Wednesday.

Inspector HS Chauhan of Rander police station said, “In the beginning, we relied on the statements of Saeed. It was after Hina told us that her son’s mobile phone was with her that we suspected Saeed. He already has two criminal cases lodged against him with Amroli police station.”

“Saeed later told us that after getting separated, Hina was in a relationship with another man. Zakir apparently told Saeed that he liked his ‘new abbu’, which irked him. In October, Saeed went to Hina and told her to accompany him back to Surat but she declined. Saeed then forcefully took Zakir with him after emotionally blackmailing Hina, and cooked up a story after killing the boy. We have arrested Saeed and further investigation is on,” the inspector added.