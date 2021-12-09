Surat man held over Rs 26-cr ITC fraud

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officials Thursday arrested a Surat resident over an Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud to the tune of Rs 26 crore.

The anti-evasion wing of CGST, Surat, had, through data analysis, found out the web of fraudulent firms created by the accused, Abdul Samad Kapadiya, generating fraudulent ITC for several dummy firms.

The officials found that the dummy firms involved in the export business had claimed Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refund on the basis of fraudulent ITC, with the help of bogus invoices to the tune of Rs 26 crore against invoice value of Rs 163 crore.

The officials also found that Abdul Samad Kapadia had obtained Aadhar cards, Pan Card, and bank account details of different people and used them to create dummy firms.

In his statements before CGST officials, Kapadiya confessed to have opened and operated 21 bogus firms and was involved in doing exports from 11 of them.

He also confessed that he had taken bogus ITC of around Rs 25.62 crore from such bogus firms without purchasing any material.

The officials booked Abdul Samad Kapadiya under section 69 of CGST Act., 2017, and booked him under Section 132(1)(c) of the CGST Act, 2017.