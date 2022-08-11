scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Surat: Man dies after bike hits parked truck from behind

The Bardoli police said they have launched a hunt for the driver who parked the vehicle on the main road and not kept the signal light on.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 11, 2022 3:16:41 pm
The police lodged a complaint against the truck owner and started a probe. (Representational/File)

A 27-year-old man died on the spot after his bike hit a parked truck from behind on the outskirts of Kharvasa village in Gujarat’s Surat district Wednesday night, said the police.

The victim, identified as Vipul Mohan Parmar, a resident of Nagod village in Bardoli taluka of Surat, was returning home after visiting his sister’s house at Baben village near Bardoli as part of Raksha Bandhan celebrations, according to sources.

A police patrolling vehicle spotted Parmar’s body on the road and after checking his identity proof from his wallet, they informed his family about the accident.

The body was taken to Bardoli primary health centre for postmortem. The police lodged a complaint against the truck owner and started a probe.

The police said that the truck driver had carelessly parked the vehicle on the main road and not kept the signal light on. Parmar did not see the parked truck which led to the accident, they added.

The Bardoli police said they have launched a hunt for the driver.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 03:16:41 pm

