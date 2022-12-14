Surat ‘lok rakshak’ who tweeted postal ballot photo booked for campaigning for AAP

A lok rakshak with the Surat city police has been booked on charge of campaigning for the AAP after he allegedly uploaded on social media a photo of the postal ballot he had cast in the recent Gujarat Assembly elections.

Hiten Jetani, who cast his postal vote on November 27, allegedly took a photo of the ballot paper, uploaded it on his Facebook and Twitter accounts and wrote “Ek moko Kejriwal ne, ek moko Isudan ne, Aam Admi Party”, according to a complaint lodged at the Surat cyber crime police station on Tuesday under section 129 (officers at elections not to act for candidates or to influence voting) of the Representation of the People Act. The complainant is inspector G M Hadiya.

Talking to The Indian Express, Hadiya said a lok rakshak has to work for five years on a fixed salary and is later designated as a police constable. “By putting up his ballet photo with the caption ‘Ek moko Kejriwal ne ek moko Isudan ne,…’, he has violated the Representations of the People Act. He used social media platforms to campaign for the AAP. We will arrest him in the coming days and later departmental proceedings will be initiated against him,” he said.

“The reason for the delay in lodging the complaint is that it takes time to get details of the account holder from Twitter and Facebook,” he added.

Police said the posts were noticed by the cyber crime department’s surveillance team that was keeping a watch on social media after the model code of conduct for the elections took effect.