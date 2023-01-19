scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Surat jewellers carves PM Narendra Modi’s bust in ‘156 gram gold’

Bohra, who claims to be an admirer of the PM, said that they have spent around Rs 10.5 lakh for the bust.

A Surat jewellers carved a bust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighing 156 g in 18-carat gold.

The jeweller, Basant Bohra, who hails from Rajasthan and had been settled in Surat for the last 20 years, is the owner of Radhika chains, a product by Veli Beli brand. The bust with 4.5 inch length and 3 inch width, weighs156 g. which according to Bohra, was reference to the 156 seats won by the BJP in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

Giving more details, Bohra said, “It took around 3 months by 15 artisans and designers working in my factory, to make the bust of PM Narendra Modi. Daily, we were supervising the progress of the work.”

The product was ready by December. But, after the election results were announced on December 8, the jeweller and his team made certain modifications to the sculpture so that the final weight is 156gram.

Bohra, who claims to be an admirer of the PM, said that they have spent around Rs 10.5 lakh for the bust.

“After the photos and videos of the bust surfaced on social media, one of my friends wanted purchase it. We have spent around Rs. 10.50 lakh and we have kept the price at Rs 11 lakh. My friend told me that he would give it to PM Modi,” he added.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 22:11 IST
