Surat jeweller gifts bouquet of gold roses to Alia, Ranbir

A Surat jeweller who is a die-hard fan of Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, sent a five feet tall bouquet of gold foil roses to the couple as their wedding festivities reportedly began Wednesday.

Giving more details, the jeweller Deepak Choksi said, “My son Deep, daughter-in-law Paridhi Choksi and I are die-hard fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and decided to give a gift which be different from others and last for a longer time.”

“So we decided to give 24- carat gold foil roses, for which six artisans were put at work. In five days we have made the bouquet ready. It contains 125 gold foil roses which are attached to sticks. We have not disclosed the amount we spent,” he added.

He says he sent the gift through a “friend” to the Kapoor home. He said, “They have accepted it, and we had a talk on the phone. The bouquet will be put on display at the marriage function by the couple.”