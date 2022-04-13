Surat jeweller gifts bouquet of gold roses to Alia and Ranbir

A Surat jeweller who is a die-hard fan of Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, sent a five feet tall bouquet of gold foil roses to the couple as their wedding festivities began Wednesday.

Giving more details, the jeweller Deepak Choksi said, “I, my son Deep and daughter in law Paridhi Choksi are die hard fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and decided to give a gift which should be different from others and it should last for a longer time.”

“So we decided to give 24 carats of gold foil roses and for that six artisans were put at work. In just five days we have made the bouquet ready. It contains 125 gold foil roses which are attached to sticks. The value of the wedding gift cannot be counted in money so we have not disclosed how much money we spent,” he added.

He says he sent the gift through a “friend” to the Kapoor home. Adding that “they have accepted it, and we had a talk on the phone. This bouquet will be put on display in the marriage event by the couple.”