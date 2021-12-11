Surat: Hunar Haat to be open for public from today

Hundreds of artisans from 30 states and Union Territories will display their hand-made products in over 300 stalls at “Hunar Haat” (Craft, Cuisine and Culture ka Sangam), a 10-day exhibition in Surat, which will be open to the public from Saturday.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to celebrate 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will be inaugurated by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat in the presence of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Sunday.

“The motive behind the event is to give space to those artisans of the country who do not such a platform to sell their products, including sarees, furniture items, hand-made jewellery items, carpets, toys, handicrafts, showpieces, etc. The visitors will also have a chance to eat dishes from various states in the food court section,” said Raghvendra Dwivedi, the media advisor of the event.

“The artisans haven’t paid a single penny and the entire expense is born by the ministry. Hunar Haat started in 2016 and since then, it has been hosted in different states and districts across the country,” he said.

The event will also see daily cultural programmes, including performances by renowned Bollywood singers. In addition, the public can also watch for free the performance of Rambo International Circus.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi visited the venue Friday afternoon to oversee the preparations.