Surat to host smart cities summit

Surat will host the three-day national conference on “Smart Cities Smart Urbanisation”, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA), at International Exhibition-cum-conventional hall of SGCCI from April 18.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Darshana Jardosh, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, State Minister of Urban Development Vinod Moradiya and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant are among those who will attend the event.

“We are expecting presence of 700 people including union ministers, state Cabinet ministers, and CEO and municipal commissioners of 100 smart cities to attend the event. We have extended an invitation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and are waiting for his confirmation,” Moradiya said.

On the first day after the inaugural ceremony, audio-visual presentations of the development works done in the 100 smart cities will be shown to the delegates.

The minister further said, “An MOU will be signed with World Economic Forum for a virtual centre for urban collaboration. Various awards under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav will be handed over by MoUHA. Apart from this, India Smart cities Award 2020 would also be given to the 51 smart cities which had done exemplary works…” Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani said that the event costs Rs 6 crore, out of which the majority of the funding will be done by MoUHA.