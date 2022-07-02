Surat, Navsari dists receive heavy rainfall in last 24 hrs

In the last 24 hours, Surat witnessed heavy rainfall measuring 192 millimeters while other districts in the south Gujarat received moderate rainfall.

Water logging incidents had been reported in different low-lying areas in Surat city.

Surat residents got a reprieve from the scorching heat due to the downpour that started on Thursday night but it has also increased the water level in creeks, which is nearing the danger mark.

Due to the heavy downpour, many areas in the city got inundated. (Express photo)

Due to the rise in the water level in Mithi Creek, which passes through Limbayat areas, the creek water overflowed into many residential areas and local people were seen struggling to shift their house hold items to higher levels in the house.

The compound wall of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) health care centre collapsed on Friday morning. Nobody was injured into the incident.

The fire department officials reached the spot after learning about the incident and started removing the debris. Apart from this many areas in the city witnessed power cut, due to the heavy down pour.

In the last 24 hours, other talukas in Surat district also received rainfall. Bardoli received 32 mm, Mahuva 20 mm, Palsana 82 mm, Kamrej 155 mm, Mandvi 20 mm, Olpad 135 mm, Mangrol 76 mm, and Choryasi 74 mm.

As per the data from flood control department, the rainfall measured in last 24 hours in Navsari district’s Jalapore is 93 mm. Navsari town received 94 mm, Chikhli 77 mm, Khergam 83 mm, Gandevi 97 mm, and Vansda 13 mm.