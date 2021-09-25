Surat: Heavy rainfall continues, several areas inundated

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Surat for the second day Friday. Several areas were left inundated putting lives out of gear. Fire and safety officials were engaged in dewatering activities at various locations.

Friday’s rain also left several students trapped at Bhagwan Mahavir College in Vesu.

The water level in Mithi and Bhedwad creeks has gone up putting the municipal officials on their toes. Some families staying on the banks of the creeks in the Limbayat area have been shifted to safer places.

The rainfall that began early in the morning continued till late afternoon in Surat. Until 3 pm, Surat received 80 mm of rainfall, followed by Palsana at 120 mm, Bardoli at 60 mm, and Olpad at 55 mm.

The water level in Mithi creek has touched the danger mark of 7.50 m, while that of Bhedwad and Bhatena creeks has been hovering near the danger level of 6.40 m and 5.20 m respectively.

The rising water level resulted in water accumulating in the Bhagwan Mahavir College campus at Vesu. Over thousands of students were stranded on the premises. The students were allowed to move out of the college after the water receded in the afternoon.

Other areas in the city that were submerged include Katargam, Parvat Gam, and Nanpura.

The water level in Ukai Dam has touched 324.50 feet; the danger level is at 345 feet. The dam recorded an inflow and outflow of 17,000 cusecs water, maintaining the rule level of the dam.