Minister says no ineligible candidate will get selected in police recruitment drive

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that no ineligible candidate will get selected in the police recruitment drive. (Twitter/ Harsh Sanghavi)

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday said that no ineligible candidate will get selected in the police recruitment drive.

The minister was addressing around 450 aspirants for the upcoming practical exams of the police recruitment drive for Lok Rakshak Dal, Police Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors at the open ground of the Surat Municipal corporation at Jehangirpura.

“You will find certain elements who give assurances that they will manage all the procedures and you will get recruited. I have come here to tell you that there are certain rules and regulations made for recruitment and those eligible will get a chance in the police recruitment drive. I assure you that not a single ineligible candidate will be recruited,” Sanghavi said.

The minister, later, told The Indian Express that he had addressed the aspirants to ensure that they do not fall into trap of conmen.

“The purpose of my visit was to make the concept clear that no irregularities will be done in the recruitment drive. These youths should not fall into the trap of any conman and pay the hard-earned money of their parents to get selected into the police force,” Sanghavi said.

He added, “This time we have made certain changes in the system of recruitment. We have uploaded videos giving information about the recruitment drive on social media.”