Surat gas leak Tragedy: Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm MD arrested, released on bail

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Hikal’s Managing Director Sameer Hiremath was arrested Monday in a case related to the death of six labourers in January after inhaling toxic gas from a tanker vehicle that was illegally discharging chemical waste into a drain inside the Sachin Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) area of Surat.

Hiremath, who was at large and for whom a lookout notice was issued by the Surat Crime Branch, had appeared before the Special Operations Group (SOG) with an anticipatory bail. After primary questioning, he was allowed to go but was told to remain present before the SOG officials for further questioning Tuesday. SOG sleuths recorded his statements Tuesday before releasing him.

Meanwhile, the district police Wednesday moved an application before the Surat court seeking five days police remand of the accused. The matter will be taken up for order Thursday.

“He came with anticipatory bail. So, we questioned him and let him go… We want to question him further on the basis of confessional statements given by the four employees of his company arrested by the Surat police. On Thursday, the court will give an order on the police remand application,” Special Operation Group police inspector R S Suvera told The Indian Express. The Surat Crime branch officials, which probed the case, have so far arrested 13 accused including four Hikal employees in the case.

Six labourers who were working at Vishwa Prema Silk Mills were dead and 20 were hospitalised on January 6 after they inhaled highly toxic gases emitted from the nearby creek at Sachin GIDC. The hazardous toxic waste was discharged into the creek from a tanker. Following the incident, officials of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) had launched a probe and collected samples from the spot.

It was found that the tanker belonged to a Vadodara-based company to which Hikel had outsourced the disposal of toxic wastes. “In the police remand application submitted to the court, we have sought the presence of Sameer Hiremath as the GPS system was not fixed in the tanker that was sent for disposal. He had not cross-checked with the agency who were given the contract for the disposal of highly toxic chemical waste of his company,” added Suvera.

The Sachin GIDC police had registered filed an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336, 337, 338 (rash and negligent act endangering human lives), 284 (rash and negligent act involving poisonous substance), 277 (voluntarily corrupting water of public spring or reservoir), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.