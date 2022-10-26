Surat: Four held with mephedrone worth Rs 59 lakh

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Surat Police on Tuesday night arrested four youths with 590 grams of mephedrone (MD), a banned stimulant drug, worth Rs 59 lakh. The accused bought the drug from Mumbai and were on their way to deliver it to a person in Surat, the police said.

According to the police, they got information that a car with the registration number GJ-21-CA-2538 was headed to Surat from Mumbai at a speed of 140 km/hour and the people in the car were carrying a huge quantity of mephedrone. The police accordingly kept a close watch at three different entry points to Surat city from NH-48, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national Highway.

The police said that they successfully stopped the car and on checking the vehicle, they found 590 grams of MD and arrested the occupants, identified as Azharuddin Shaikh, Rizwan Shaikh, Tauhid Shaikh, and Imroz Shaikh, all residents of Nanpura area in Surat. The police also seized seven mobile phones worth Rs 2.20 lakh, Rs 47,000 in cash and the car. The seized goods are worth Rs 66.67 lakh, the police said.

“It was a difficult task as the accused were travelling at high speed and we kept in mind there should be no casualty in the operation. We tactfully laid obstacles to reduce their speed and finally carried out the operation successfully. All four accused have a criminal history for alleged involvement in liquor trafficking and assault,” Surat SOG Police Sub-Inspector V C Jadeja told The Indian Express. “We will, in the coming days, arrest both the sender and receiver of the consignment,” Jadeja added.