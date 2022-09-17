scorecardresearch
Surat: Four arrested for death of workers at construction site

All the accused were produced before court by police on Saturday evening. The court had rejected police remand application and sent them to judicial custody at Surat central jail.

Pandesara police on Saturday arrested four persons for the death of two workers who fell to death from the 14th floor of an under-construction building in Surat on Friday.

Police registered offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Saturday on Friday under IPC sections 304, 114 against Jay Naik (builder of Paladium Infra construction side), Julfikar Badami (partner of firm), Jenish Patel, (site supervisor), Prashant Sarkar (T K elevator company manager), Pradeep Kapur (engineer of T K Elevator company), Ajay Borse (T K elevator company sub-contractor) and others.

The incident took place on Friday morning, wherein two labourers identified as Ashok Borse (22) and Nilesh Patel (26), lost balance and fell down on the ground from 14th floor and succumbed to severe injuries.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Pandesara Police Inspector, N K KAmaliya, said, “The firm owners are still absconding and have gone underground. We will catch them once we have more information.”

