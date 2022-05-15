Surat: Firm that runs RoPax ferry ‘duped’ of Rs 67 lakh

An investigation has begun after Surat-based Indigo Seaways Company running RoPax ferry services between Hazira in Surat to Ghogha in Bhavnagar filed a complaint that it was allegedly defrauded of Rs 67.79 lakh.

According to police, Indigo Seaways that runs the RoPax ferry services from Hazira to Ghogha gave their vessel to Cochin Shipyard for repair work in December 2021. The shipyard coordinated with Indigo Seaways for payment from an e-mail address with details of a State Bank of India account to which the payment had to be made, after which the amount was transferred online.

According to police, on February 10, Indigo Seaways received a communication from another e-mail address demanding the payment dues of Rs 67.79 lakh. The e-mail format was same but there was a change in the name of bank and account number to which the payment was to be done.

The e-mail also mentioned that the SBI account of the firm was facing some trouble, due to which they switched to Bank of India. Accordingly, Indigo Seaways transferred the amount to the new bank account number.

A few days ago, officials of Cochin Shipyard contacted Indigo Seaways and told them that the vessel was fully repaired and that they could take it after paying the dues of Rs 67.79 lakh.

Indigo Seaways officials replied that they had already made payment and gave them the details, when they realised the fraud. On Friday, Samkit Shah, account manager of Indigo Seaways, contacted Surat city police cyber crime department and lodged a cheating complaint under Indian Penal Code section 402 (cheating) and Information and Technology Act Section 66(c) and 66 (d).

“An investigation is on with help from technical experts,” Surat city cyber crime police inspector TR Chaudhary told The Indian Express. The RoPax services was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2020.