Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Surat firm to organise mass wedding for 300 women

It is being organised by P P Sawani group which has been organising mass weddings of women who have single parents since 2012 in which over 4,572 have got married till date.

On December 24, 150 girls will get married and on the next day, the remaining 150 girls will get married. (Photo: GettyImages)
A Surat-based firm will organise a mass wedding of 300 women who have single parents on December 24 and 25.

On December 24, around one lakh people will also undertake an organ donation pledge.

This year, five women from Uttar Pradesh, and two each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will tie the knot in the event.

This year, five women from Uttar Pradesh, and two each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will tie the knot in the event.

All the household items, furniture, and other expenses including costs of jewellery and bridalwear will be bore by Vallbhabhai Sawani of the Sawani group and his sons Mahesh, Ramesh, and Rajubahi.

The Sawani family of Surat are into real estate, diamond, and education institutions.

On December 24, 150 girls will get married and on the next day, the remaining 150 girls will get married.

Giving more details about the event, P P Sawani group chairman Mahesh Sawani said, “This year, we have included women who have single parents from other states as well. Out of the 300 women, three are Muslims and two are Christians and their marriage will be done as per their religious beliefs.”

Sawani added that they have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Purshottam Rupala, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his cabinet ministers, state BJP president C R Paatil, and other religious leaders for the event.

“From this year, we have started an initiative to create an awareness of organ donation. On December 24, around one lakh people across Gujarat will take a pledge for organ donation at P P Sawani campus. We have distributed forms for getting consent for organ donation from people across the state and have started collecting them. We have also sought help from Donate Life organisation and Dilip Dada Deshmukh Angdaan charitable trust of Surat.”

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 09:04:00 pm
Case filed in Pune for derogatory social media post about BJP leader

