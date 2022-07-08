Surat: Fire department saves boy who tried to jump into Tapi river

The fire department officials Thursday saved a 17-year-old boy in Surat who tried to jump into the Tapi river allegedly to end his life.

According to the fire department officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), a passerby while traveling on the newly constructed bridge on Tapi river, spotted the boy who climbed on the protection wall to jump into the river.

The passerby informed the Surat fire department control room and the message was forwarded to Mota Varachha fire department office.

Fire officer Rahul Balasara with his team reached the spot and saved the boy. The fire officers intimated the boy’s parents and Kapodara police.

The youth was later identified as Aryan Talaviya, a resident of Sarthi complex in Mota Varachha.

Balasara said, “I talked to the boy who was about to jump into the river. He was found depressed. He is a class 11 student. We have told his parents to take extra care of him.”