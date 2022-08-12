Surat figures cross 1.03 lakh in BJP’s membership drive

In the membership drive conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, over 1.03 lakh primary members were enrolled in Surat.

State BJP president CR Paatil had announced that those leaders and workers who get 1,000 members enrolled will get a chance to have a cup of tea and a photo with him, following which eight BJP leaders got a chance to interact with him in Surat city.

The drive commenced on June 16 in view of the state assembly elections later this year.

Paatil told The Indian Express, “My announcement was for entire Gujarat… any BJP worker who achieved or crossed the magic figure will get a chance to meet me for a cup of tea and photo. This is an attempt to motivate the BJP workers to get more members.”

Surat district BJP president Sandip Desai said, “The Surat district unit has got over 1.03 lakh members enrolled in the drive, while eight leaders got over 1,000 members. Two of them — Parikshit Desai and Ajit Kharwasa — got over 1,500 members, while Nilamben Vyas made over 1,200 members and Reenaben Chaudhary made over 1,000 members.”

Elected leader of Bardoli taluka panchayat, Parikshit Desai, said, “I got 1,500 members enrolled and got a chance to meet and share my views with our state president CR Paatil… My team of 10 people were involved in the membership drive and we all worked together.”

On Thursday evening, former president of Surat district Congress party president, co-operative sector leader and APMC director Mohan Bhatiya, Surat district Choryasi taluka Congress president Alkesh Patel and retired mamlatdar Ramesh Patel, alongwith 150 others joined the BJP in Bardoli. They were welcomed by Sandip Desai.