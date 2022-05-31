Surat diamond merchant evading arrest caught from Delhi airport

Customs officials at the Delhi airport on Sunday nabbed a diamond merchant from Surat who had been evading arrest for a year in a case concerning fraudulent export and smuggling of natural diamonds worth Rs 204 crore. He was produced before a Surat court on Tuesday and remanded for two days.

The arrested accused, Meet Kachhadiya, ran a company called Universal Diamonds at the Sachin Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Surat. The Surat unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs and Central Excise department officials on May 31, 2021, seized two consignments of Universal Diamonds from the special economic zone for wrong disclosure of weight.

Officials said that Kachhadiya had declared the weight of one consignment as 12,000 carats but afterwards it was found to be 26,000 carats. The declared weight of the other consignment was 20,000 carats while the actual weight was 27,000 carats.

Moreover, the company declared the diamonds to be lab-grown when they were all natural diamonds, said the officials. The next day, officials sealed the company and searched Kachhadiya’s house. After the seizure, Kachhadiya went into hiding to evade arrest.

Sources said that the Customs department had lodged a complaint against him under violation of the provision of the Customs Act 1962 and the Special Economic Zone Act 2005.

On Tuesday, the Customs department produced Kachhadiya before a Surat court for obtaining five days of remand. After arguments from both the prosecution and defence, the court granted remand for two days.

Sources said that the Customs officials in the remand application mentioned that Kachhadiya had been involved in the fraudulent export and smuggling of natural diamonds worth Rs 204 crore from his firm at Sachin Special Economic Zone and caused huge revenue loss to the government. The accused, from February 2021 to May 2021, exported 30 consignments to different firms in Hong Kong. The accused dishonoured a summons sent to him and is not cooperating with officials during interrogation, the Customs said in the application.

Sources said that the officials had recovered data of the more than 12 firms from whom Kachhadiya was taking polished diamonds and exporting them to Hong Kong for a hefty commission. As per the documents verified by customs officials, Kachhadiya had in his agreement submitted to the SEZ, mentioned that he is opening a lab-grown diamond manufacturing unit by importing raw materials and exporting polished lab-grown diamonds. Kachhadiya violated the SEZ rules by selling the raw materials directly in the local market and exporting natural diamonds to other parties in place of polished lab-grown diamonds, according to the Customs findings.