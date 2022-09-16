Surat: Delhi Dastarkhan restaurant manager held for preserving raw cow meat

The manager of Delhi Dastarkhan, a non-vegetarian restaurant in Gujarat’s Surat city, was arrested Friday for keeping cow meat in the restaurant’s freezer, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the surveillance department officials of Lalgate Police Station reached Delhi Dastarkhan restaurant at Hodi bungalow area in Surat on September 11.

The officials checked the freezer in the kitchen and found six plastic bags containing beef meat.

The police team intimated Surat’s veterinary department officials, who reached the spot and found six plastic bags each containing 10 kilograms of raw beef meat which was later seized.

Sarfaraz Khan, the firm’s manager, claimed it to be buffalo meat.

The samples were collected by the cops and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a laboratory test.

On Thursday evening, the police got a report from the Forensic Science Laboratory mentioning that out of the six samples, two samples from box number one and five were cow meat while others were buffalo meat.

Yajendra Dadhubhai, the head constable of Lalgate Police Station, acting on the report registered offence in this regard under IPC Act, Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle), 114, and various Sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“We have arrested Sarfaraz Khan, who was running the restaurant, and are trying to find out from where he obtained the cow meat,” Lalgate Police Inspector N. H. Brahmbhatt said.

“We have also got the names of few people and our teams are on their way to catch them. We will also try to find out whether such raw meat is meant to serve to the customers in the dishes or not,” he added.

Sources said the municipal officials Friday also started checking in five other Delhi Dastarkhan restaurants in the city to check the meat.