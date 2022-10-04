Surat decides Gujarat’s mood, diamond workers can make a difference: Raghav Chadha

Mood of Gujarat is the mood of the country, while the mood of Surat is the mood of Gujarat, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in Surat on Monday, adding that the city’s diamond workers can make a difference.

Addressing a gathering of diamond workers at Varachha, Chadha said, “If you vote for the Congress, Sonia Gandhi’s son will become a big man, if you vote for the BJP, Amit Shah’s son will become a big man, if you vote for the AAP, your son will become a big man (through good quality of education).”

Referring to recent allegations that the AAP was distributing free “revdis”, Chadha said, “There are two types of revdis in our country — one of Kejriwal and the other of BJP. Kejriwal’s revdis are 300 units of free power, free water, quality education for children and mohalla clinics. BJP revdis are Rs 15 lakh crore tax waiver for corporate companies and 10,000 units of free power per month for elected representatives.”

Addressing the gathering, AAP state president Gopal Italia said, “AAP MP Raghav Chadha opened party’s election office at Katargam Darwaja in Surat, Sunday evening. Just now a team of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) reached there with bulldozer. This is BJP’s dadagiri… That property is 50 years old.”

On Italia’s allegation, SMC executive engineer of Katargam zone , VS Ganeshwala, said, “We removed two AAP hoardings made of fabrication structure from the private property as they did not take corporation’s permission to put up those. We did not carry out any demolition there.”

Mentioning about the Vadodara incident recently where the AAP could not get a venue for an event by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Italia said, “Our teams reached out to 13 private halls but our request was denied, fearing consequences from the BJP government. However, one hall owner agreed to give us his hall, after which a Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) team reached there with bulldozer to demolish.”

Chadha who also visited a diamond factory in Surat where he talked to its owners Bharatbhai Patel and his brother Rameshbhai Patel as well as workers who were involved in cutting and polishing rough diamonds. At the factory, Chadha also tried his hand at diamond cutting and polishing work.

“Two days ago a survey report of the Central government’s Intelligence Bureau was leaked that said AAP will form the government in Gujarat if the Assembly elections are held today. Hence the Congress and the BJP entered into an understanding and are working for the BJP’s victory,” Chadha said, addressing the gathering.

When Sheila Dixit ruled Delhi for 15 years, the Congress said no other party can form a government in Delhi, Chadha said, adding, “The people of Delhi decided and uprooted the 15-year Congress rule… and AAP formed the government in Delhi in 2015. Similarly in Punjab, the Akali Dal and Congress ruled for 50 years… where the people have given a chance to the AAP now. How Gujaratis can be left behind?”

Alleging that the BJP is playing egoistic revenge politics by sending bulldozers at the offices of AAP, Chadha said it shows they are scared about the votes.

Appealing to the people to make maximum use of social for the campaign AAP, Chadha also requested people to work for the party for one or two hours.