Surat: Court to pronounce verdict in Grishma case on April 16

The Surat District Sessions Court will pronounce the verdict in Grishma Vekariya murder case on April 16. The trial in the case concluded on Wednesday in the court of judge VK Vyas.

Grishma Vekariya (21), was allegedly killed by Fenil Goyani (20) on February 12 near her residence in Pasodara area in Kamrej taluka of Surat. According to police, Goyani slit her throat in front of her family members and local residents in broad daylight for alleg-edly refusing his proposal. The accused also attacked Subhash Vekariya, the uncle of the decea-sed, and her brother when they tried to save her, police had said.

Kamrej police started investigation into the case and arrested Goyani on February 16. The chargesheet was submitted on February 21 before the court of the Judicial Magistrate of First Class at Kathor in Surat.

Police sources said that the chargesheet contains statements of 190 witnesses, including 27 eyewitnesses, 188 documentary evidenc that include, call detail record of the accused, purported videos of the murder, which one of the eyewitnesses recorded, medical reports, FSL reports, and documents of purchase of knife by the accused.

The case was then transferred to the court of Surat District Principal and Session Judge V K Vyas and the trial started on February 28. As many as 105 witnesses were examined during the trial, while 85 witnesses were dropped. On Wednesday, after the trial concluded, the judge announced that verdict in the case will be pronounced on April 16.

District Government pleader Nayan Sukhadwala said, “The case is clear as video footage shows Goyani slitting the throat of Grishma Vekariya. We have submitted copy of extra-judicial statements of Goyani who called up his cousin brother and told him that he killed Grishma….”

Defense lawyer Zameer Shaikh said, “There are several lacunae in the case. Police did not do panchnama of the body on the spot. In their papers, they mentioned that they sent Grishma’s body to community health care centre at Kamrej on February 12 at 6pm. The statement of 108 ambulance incharge mentioned that he visited the spot at 6.41 pm on … There are several glitches in the documents prepared by police.”