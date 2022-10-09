Surat court issues warrant to attach properties of MLA over non-payment of compensation

A Surat court on Saturday issued a warrant to attach the properties of BJP MLA from Kamrej V D Zalavadia after he failed to pay Rs 24.19 lakh as compensation over the death of 25-year-old man when his bike collided with a truck registered under the name of the MLA’s deceased wife.

The accident happened in Surat on July 13, 2016 when Hiren Limbani, a resident of Varachha, was returning home on his bike.

The bike collided with the truck parked in a no -parking zone on Punagam Simada canal road. Police had registered a case of accidental death against the truck driver, Jemal Dodhiya, and truck owner Rasilaben Zalavadia, the MLA’s wife who was deceased.

The parents of the 25-year-old man Madhuben Hasmukh Limbani and her husband Hasmukh Limbani, filed a petition at the court of Motor Accident Claim Tribunal and additional district judge A S Vyas against Dodiya, Rasilaben, V D Zalavadia and his son Sharad Zalavadia.

On March 31, 2022, the court ordered that Zalavadiya, his son Sharad and Narsinh should pay Rs 15.49 lakh with an of 9 per cent from the date of petition.

The court also directed the trio to deposit the amount to the tribunal through RTGS or NEFT within one month of the date of order.

After VD Zalavadia did not comply with the courts order of depositing the amount, Limbani’s lawyer Pankaj Mittal filed an application with the court mentioning that the MLA is not responding even after the court notice.

Advertisement

Following this, the Accident Claim Tribunal and Additional District Judge A S Vyas had issued warrant to attach of immovable properties of the accused.

Advocate Pankaj Mittal told The Indian Express , “The opponents (Zalavadiya family) in the case have not responded to the courts order and notices. The truck is owned by Rasilaben Zalavadiya who died. So the amount can be recovered from her husband and son. The court officials will execute the warrant in coming days. If Zalavadia fail to deposit the amount with the court tribunal, then the attached property will be auctioned and due amount will be generated by court.”