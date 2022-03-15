Surat councillor and husband who quit AAP to join BJP return within 38 days

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Manisha Kukadia, who switched over to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with her husband Jagdish Kukadia on February 4, returned to the AAP fold on Monday.

State AAP president Gopal Italia and Gujarat AAP incharge Gulab Singh Yadav welcomed Kukadia and her husband Jagdish back to the party in Surat.

Along with Kukadia, AAP councillors Vipul Movaliya, Bhavna Solanki, Ruta Dudhatara and Jyotikaben Lathiya, had joined the BJP in February at the party headquarters Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar.

A few days, later another AAP councillor Kundan Kothia, too, followed in their footsteps and joined the BJP.

However, Kukadia and her husband went back to their former party after 38 days. Their return was announced by state AAP leaders in a press conference on Monday. Kukadia was accompanied by her husband Jagdish and AAP leaders Italia, Yadav and Dharmesh Bhanderi among others.

Jagdish said, “At present, Manisha is very emotional and she can’t speak. We were new to politics and didn’t know how to play political games. Before the 2021 municipal polls, no one knew us, and after Manisha emerged victorious we gained popularity and fame, people respected us and it was all due to the AAP.”

“Manisha joined the BJP because the Surat Municipal Corporation is run by them and many issues that she wanted to work on were not sorted out. However, she regretted her decision in the past few days. We talked to Gopal Italia requesting to allow us to re-join the party and he agreed,” Jagdish added.

In the 2021 Surat municipal polls, the AAP contested for the first time and emerged victorious in 27 wards from areas dominated by the Patidar community.

At the press conference, Yadav said, “As per our information, BJP leaders lured and threatened AAP councillors to leave the party and join them, as they could not digest the victory of AAP candidates in the 2021 municipal corporation elections.”

Yadav asked AAP councillors to not fall for such tactics and added that if instead of AAP, a party like Congress had won the elections, the BJP would not have used such tactics to poach leaders.

Yadav asked AAP leaders to keep the doors of their house closed and work for the public, urging those who quit the party to rethink their decision, claiming that the main competition in the upcoming polls is between AAP and BJP, and the people of Gujarat want a change.