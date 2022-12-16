Surat cop evades ACB, flees with Rs 1.5 lakh in bribe

A police head constable managed to evade the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and allegedly escaped with a bribe worth Rs 1.50 lakh in Surat city Thursday.

According to ACB sources, Olpad resident Raees Gulam Hussain Malek, who serves in the surveillance department of the Utran police, allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the owner of a truck which was caught loaded with sand near the Tapi river bank. He threatened to report the matter to the Mines and Mineral department officials if the bribe was not paid as they were extracting the sand illegally from the Tapi river without the lease permit.

The truck owner agreed to pay Rs 1.50 lakh but lodged a complaint against Malek at the Surat ACB office and handed over audio proof.

On Thursday, the complainant handed over the cash to Malek in a car outside the former’s office, as per the trap laid by ACB. But as officials approached the car, Malek sped away. The ACB officials failed to catch the accused, despite chasing him for nearly 1.5 kilometres.

“We have checked CCTV footage and are on the trail to catch him. We have sent our teams to different directions and will catch him in a short time,” said Surat ACB police inspector RK Solanki.