Surat cop booked for social media posts thanking AAP leaders

A sub-inspector posted at the Surat police headquarters was booked under sections of the IPC for “intent to incite” and under sections of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922 for thanking Aam Aadmi Party leaders for supporting the protest demanding a pay hike for policemen and criticising certain systems in the police service through social media posts.

Ratilal Vasava’s posts right from August came to the notice of Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar who directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surat Police Control Room, I N Parmar to conduct an inquiry.

Parmar lodged a complaint against Vasava at Umra police station Tuesday booking him under IPC sections 505 (1)(b) (intent to incite), and under the Police (Incitement and Disaffection) Act, 1922 and sections 3 and 4 of Police (Restrictions of Rights) 1966.

Umra police inspector D V Baldaniya said, “We have recorded his statements and have also given him a notice under section 41(1), stating he has to appear at the police station when called by the investigating officer. We are carrying out further investigations and we will arrest him later.”