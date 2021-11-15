Surat assistant head constable held for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

An assistant head constable of Surat police has been arrested for allegedly taking bribe from a person by threatening him with a prohibition case.

According to police, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team arrested Shaktidan Gadhvi, assistant head constable (Grade 3), surveillance squad, Surat city, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant near Laskana police chowki in Surat city.

“The complainant was caught in an illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor case and his motorcycle was impounded in Sarthana police station. The accused officer demanded Rs 5,000 bribe from the complainant in exchange of not booking him under the Prohibition Act and releasing his seized motorcycle,” said a senior official of Gujarat ACB.

“After the complainant approached the ACB, we set up a trap on Saturday evening near Laskana police chowki and detained the accused officer red-handed,” the official added.