Surat class 12 student wins bronze medal in Asian Physics Olympiad

A Class 12 student from Surat, Mahit Gadhiwala, won the bronze medal in the 22nd Asian Physics Olympiad 2022, the results of which were announced Wednesday. Mahit is a student of Scholar English Academy School in Surat and taking coaching from Allen coaching centre.

In the 22nd Asian Physics Olympiad 2022 exams held in Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education at Mumbai on May 25 and 27, Mahit got 29th rank, with 35 marks out of 50 marks.

Mahit is a single child of dentist parents Dr. Rajesh Gadhiwala and Dr. Premal Gadhiwala. Mahit told The Indian Express , “My CBSE exams are going on and in the mid, I gave the Asian Physics Olympiad 2022 exams. I am still preparing for JEE advance to get admission in the IIT and become a research scholar.”

He added, “The credit for mu success goes to my parents, my school teachers and staff of Allen coaching centre… My focus will be on cracking JEE exams and Class 12 Board exams.”