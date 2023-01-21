Surat civic body to seek separate police station

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to demand a separate police station to smoothen its services and evade conflicts with the people during cattle impounding drive and other drives.

On Thursday, the standing committee chairman of the SMC Paresh Patel requested Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agrawal to send a written proposal to the state government requesting a separate police station.

“We have already talked about separate police station for SMC to state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, state BJP president CR Paatil and we received a positive feedback from them. The separate police station will smoothen the civic services duirng the demolition drive, cattle impounding and removing roadside encroachments,” Patel said adding that Ahmedabad Municipal corporation has a separate police station.

The moves after the SMC cattle impounding team had arguments with cattle rearers during the drive that began January 17.

On the first day of the drive, a team of SMC staff was threatened by a woman armed with weapons when they were impounding three cows. She forcefully took away the cattles from the ciciv body team.

On January 19, when the SMC teams caught around 10 buffaloes from the roadside at Gabheni area, a group of people had an argument with the team and they forcefully took away all the cattles.