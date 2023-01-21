scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Surat civic body to seek separate police station

On Thursday, the standing committee chairman of the SMC Paresh Patel requested Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agrawal to send a written proposal to the state government requesting a separate police station.

The moves after the SMC cattle impounding team had arguments with cattle rearers during the drive that began January 17.
Listen to this article
Surat civic body to seek separate police station
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to demand a separate police station to smoothen its services and evade conflicts with the people during cattle impounding drive and other drives.

On Thursday, the standing committee chairman of the SMC Paresh Patel requested Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agrawal to send a written proposal to the state government requesting a separate police station.

“We have already talked about separate police station for SMC to state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, state BJP president CR Paatil and we received a positive feedback from them. The separate police station will smoothen the civic services duirng the demolition drive, cattle impounding and removing roadside encroachments,” Patel said adding that Ahmedabad Municipal corporation has a separate police station.

The moves after the SMC cattle impounding team had arguments with cattle rearers during the drive that began January 17.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...

On the first day of the drive, a team of SMC staff was threatened by a woman armed with weapons when they were impounding three cows. She forcefully took away the cattles from the ciciv body team.

On January 19, when the SMC teams caught around 10 buffaloes from the roadside at Gabheni area, a group of people had an argument with the team and they forcefully took away all the cattles.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 00:22 IST
Next Story

Lukewarm response as Metro lines 2A and 7 open for public

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close