Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Surat civic body officials raze two liquor dens

Police seized the country-made liquor packed in pouches from the spot. The municipal officials had razed the illegal structure from the spot and cleared 420 square feet areas.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
May 19, 2022 5:11:33 am
During the raid in Bamroli, the officials said that they found liquor being sold at the tent erected with wooden logs.(Representational/File)

The Surat Municipal Corporation officials razed two tent structures used by alleged bootleggers to sell liquor on municipal reserved plots in Vadod and Bamroli areas on Wednesday.

During the raid in Bamroli, the officials said that they found liquor being sold at the tent erected with wooden logs. When the officials called in Pandesara police, those present in the tent escaped the spot. Police seized the country-made liquor packed in pouches from the spot. The municipal officials had razed the illegal structure from the spot and cleared 420 square feet areas.

Later in the afternoon, the South A Zone officials accompanied by security staff and SRP jawans reached Vodod and found bootleggers selling liquor in a tent. The officials razed the structure while the bootleggers fled the spot when the police reached.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

SMC South A Zone Executive engineer S D Prajapati said, “Our teams somehow entered into the tents and identified themselves as municipal officials. We asked the bootleggers to vacate the area which they denied. We later intimated the Pandesara police and later they ran away from both the places…”

