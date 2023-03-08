Surat builder’s suicide bid: SIT formed to probe ‘realty fraud’

The Surat police Tuesday set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Surat Crime Branch, Rupal Solanki, to probe an alleged real-estate fraud after six people were named by a local builder who attempted to die by suicide in Ahmedabad on February 28.

Ashwin Chovatiya (42), a resident of Abrama Road at Mota Varachha in Surat, had accused Dhirubhai Hirpara, Paresh Vadodariya, Rajni Kabariya, Guddu Poddar, Jayenti Babariya and Jignesh Sakhiya of mental torture.

According to Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar, a case has been registered against all six for mentally torturing and threatening Chovatiya that led him to take the extreme step.

“SIT will collect all the information of the accused from all sources. We will bring out the truth in the case and strict legal actions will be taken. Those six persons mentioned in the suicide note will be deeply probed and their roles will be established. The SIT will go to Ahmedabad to record statements of Chovatiya,” said Tomar.

A case has been registered at the Sarthana police station under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 387 (Putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation, if threat is to cause death or grievous hurt, etc.) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed).

The Surat builder is still admitted in an Ahmedabad hospital, but his condition is said to be stable.

The case pertains to the construction of Sahjanand Prasth Apartment at Abrama Road that Chovatiya constructed in 2017. Hirpara, Vadodariya and Kabariya—all real estate brokers and Mota Varachha residents—contacted Chovatiya and told him that Poddar was willing to purchase all 10 flats. The payment was to be made in 12 instalments. Poddar made full payments of three flats and registered them with the revenue department of Surat.

Advertisement

Poddar also sold three among the remaining seven flats to Babariya. He took the entire payment but failed to pay Chovatiya.

Having made the entire payment, Babariya started pressuring Chovatiya to get the flat documents registered with the government department. However, the latter claimed that he had not received a single penny. The pressure mounted as Jayenti later demanded Chovatiya to pay back Rs 56 lakh (for the three flats) that he had given to Poddar.

Chovatiya had also taken Rs 2 crore for a business purpose at an interest rate of 5 per cent per month from Sakhiya in 2021. Meanwhile, Sakhiya also started threatening and mentally harassing Chovatiya demanding the money. Chovatiya, who paid Rs 1.40 crore to Sakhiya, signed his Sarthana property to Sakhiya at Rs 82 lakh for the pending due of Rs 60 lakh.

Advertisement

Fed up of rising threats and harassment, Chovatiya resorted to the extreme step on February 28 by consuming sleeping pills. He left a video message naming all the accused. He was saved as his friend rushed him to SGVP Holistic Hospital in Ahmedabad. Initially, the Sola police in Ahmedabad filed a case, but was later transfe-rred to the Sarthana police station.

suicide: