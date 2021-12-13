Surat: Bajrang Dal members burn ‘Pakistani food fest’ hoarding, ‘warn’ organiser

Bajrang Dal members in Surat Monday brought down and burnt the hoarding of a Pakistani food festival to be organised in the city. According to Surat city Bajrang Dal leader Deviprasad Dubey, the organiser of the food festival has apologised, but has been warned that people will be sent “in secret” to the event, and if Pakistani food items are served, he will be “responsible for consequences”.

The food festival, from December 12 to December 22, is being organised by Taste of India, a Surat restaurant. The restaurant owner, Sandeep Dawer, has now changed it to ‘Seafood festival’. No police complaint in this connection has been filed.

The Taste of India had put up a hoarding of the fest on one of its outlets near old sub-jail on Ring Road. On Monday morning, former Surat Congress councilor Aslam Cyclewala came across the hoarding and took a video of it, which he put on social media. As the video went viral, Bajrang Dal members reached the restaurant, talked to staffers, and later went to the top of the building and brought down the hoarding. It was then burnt publicly.

Cyclewala said, “How can a Pakistani food festival be organised? We want the licence of such restaurants cancelled and police action taken. Sandeep Dawer is close to a BJP leader in Surat. If such a festival had been organised by a Muslim restaurant owner, what would be the consequences?”

Dubey said they found about the hoarding through social media. “After we got to know about the hoarding, we took permission from our South Gujarat Convenor Dinesh Navadiya and brought it down. We also made a call to Dawer, who apologised. We told him that from December 12 to 22, we will send our volunteers secretly to the festival. If Pakistani food is served, he will be responsible for the consequences,” Dubey said.

He added, “We have not registered a police complaint as we are waiting for our organisation leaders’ permission. If they give us the green signal, we will file a complaint.”

Taste of India Owner Sandeep Dawer said no Pakistani chef had been invited to the festival.

“We organise food festivals of different states and countries at our restaurant. We are not against Pakistan, but we are against their political system, which is against India. We did not invite any Pakistani chef. Our staff, through online videos, prepared a menu for food lovers. We have now cancelled the Paksitani food festival and in its place, we are holding a seafood festival.”