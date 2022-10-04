Surat: Armed with wooden sticks, Bajrang Dal activists barge into garba venue, beat up bouncers

A clash broke out at a garba venue in Surat after some people armed with wooden sticks barged into the venue and attacked the bouncers deployed there. The incident occurred at Thakorji Wadi at VIP road in Surat, late Monday. Two of the bouncers were injured and hospitalized, while others escaped from the spot. No police complaint had been registered in this connection. The persons who barged in were said to be from Bajrang Dal.

The two injured bouncers were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment where their condition is reported to be stable.

Talking to the Indian Express Deputy Commissioner zone 4 Sagar Bagmer, who reached the spot Monday night, said, “After learning about the incident our teams reached to the spot and controlled the situation.

There were some youths who came into the Garba event with wooden sticks they had an arguments with the Garba event organizers and beat some of the bouncers who were present in the garba event. Till now nobody had come forward to register offence into the incident. We have deployed police staff at same garba event and extra police bandobast had been deployed, to prevent any untoward incident. The garba will continue at the same location today also. Two persons were injured into the incident and presently their condition is stable.”

According to the one of the bouncers Ahmed Khan, “there were over hundred of bouncers present at the ground and they were placed at different locations far from each other, so that entire ground area could be covered. Bajrang dal members came into the ground after tearing the shamiana covered from all the sides and they spread in different groups. The members were carrying wooden sticks with them. First they contacted one bouncer and went close to him and asked his name and after coming to know that he is Muslim, they took him outside from the public area and beat him with wooden sticks. Five Muslim bouncers were beaten up of which three escaped from the spot”.

Talking to the Indian Express, South Gujarat Bajrang Dal (Suraksha) president Devuprasad Dubey said, “We got information about Muslim bouncers hired by the garba event organizers at Thakorji Wadi. We have earlier warned the event organizers not to keep Muslim youths as bouncers. Our team reached the spot and after identifying the bouncers as Muslims we told not to come. After arguments a free hand fight took place between our Bajrang Dal members and Muslim bouncers. There were over 200 Bajrang dal members who reached to the Thakorji wadi Navratri event. No police complaint has been registered till date.”